Idukki plus-two student's murder: Suspect yet to be found, hinted suicide move in note

Rajakumari (Idukki): The police have recovered a suicide note reportedly written by Arun (28), who is the main suspect in the murder of Plus-Two student Reshma (17) near the Pallivasal power house.

In the 10-page note, found by the police from the rented accommodation of Arun at Rajakumari, he admits to stabbing Reshma to death. The police said that Arun had addressed the letter to his friends.

The letter indicates that Arun, hailing from Vandippara in Neendapara, and Reshma, daughter of Rajesh and Jessy of Vandiperiyar, were in love for several years and that she was avoiding him lately after developing another affair.

Arun states in the letter that he would kill Reshma in revenge and that he too would go missing forever.

"Arun planned to kill himself after the murder of Reshma," said a police officer.

Arun, also called Anu, and Reshma were relatives.

The last rites of Reshma took place at her family’s ancestral house in Vadattupara, Kothamangalam, after autopsy.

SIM located

In a related development, the police on Sunday found a portion of Arun’s phone in which the SIM card was found inserted. The battery and the rear cover had been located on Saturday. The police said that Arun had tried to destroy the mobile.

The dog squad too was brought to the scene on Sunday and the police dog headed to the main road from the crime scene.

Chisel likely weapon

Meanwhile, doctors told police said after the autopsy that a deep stab to the heart had led to Reshma’s death. She had injuries on the left hand and neck also.

The police believe that being a carpenter, Arun could have used a sharp tool such as a chisel to attack Reshma. Moreover, Arun's friends gave a statement to the police that he always carried a small chisel.

It is also learnt that Arun knew very few people in Rajakumari even though he had been living there for several months.

COVID-19 confirmed

At the same time, the Health Department issued instructions to shut down Bison Valley Government Higher Secondary School, where Reshma studied, for four days after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire classrooms and premises were later sanitized. The Health Department has also initiated steps to conduct COVID-19 tests on teachers and the 80 students of two Plus-Two batches who show symptoms of the disease.