Karnataka shuts roads leading to Kerala, cites neighbour's worrying COVID-19 status

Kasaragod: Karnataka on Monday closed its border roads with neighbouring Kerala citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the latter state. All but five roads leading to Kerala's northernmost Kasaragod district were closed on Monday.

Karnataka government had closed and even filled up roads with soil a few months ago when Kerala was in the early phase of its battle against COVID-19.

Those travelling from Kerala to Karnataka now need to mandatorily provide RT-PCR certificate showing COVID-free status. The test should have been taken not less than 72 hours before the Karnataka-bound trip. This order issued last week is meant only for travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra irrespective of the duration of their journey.

However, ambulances have been exempted from the new rule. Last time when the Karnataka administration had shut the roads to Kerala, several ambulances and private vehicles carrying gravely ill Keralites were turned back.

Locals protest

After Karnataka authorities blocked the road via Bavali checkpost in Kerala's Wayanad district, its officers denied entry for even goods vehicles. Following this, several people in the area protested by blocking vehicles with Karnataka registration from entering Kerala.

This sudden development created a traffic block on the highway. Later, the police from both states and local political leaders intervened and decided to allow passengers with COVID-negative certificates to cross the inter-state border.

Drivers and helpers on cargo vehicles must produce COVID-negative certificates every 15 days.

Other precautions

Karnataka government has also ordered hostels and colleges to maintain a list of students travelling to and from Kerala. It had also asked people to avoid unnecessary journey to Kerala.

The state has also directed all colleges, hostels and home-stays to ramp up testing and surveillance activities.

Anyone not complying with the norms will be moved to a designated quarantine room in their respective residential facilities.