Kerala CM slams BJP, Congress for political crisis in Puducherry

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed BJP and Congress for the political crisis in Puducherry, alleging that what had happened in the Union Territory was a 'trade' between those who had put up democracy for sale and those willing to purchase it for monetary gains.

Coming down heavily on both parties, the Left veteran said "this political crisis is a shameful chapter in the history of Indian democracy."

In a Facebook post, he also alleged that the BJP was taking advantage of the erosion of values and organisational decay rooted in the Congress and the saffron party has made it a habit to subvert the will of the people.

The Puducherry episode was a reminder of the need of the Left parties to gain more strength "for the protection of democracy, secularism and the progress of the country," he said.

The Congress government in Puducherry fell on Monday after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote in the Assembly with the coalition ministry reduced to a minority due to a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator recently.

Narayanasamy met Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted the resignation of his four-member cabinet, ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May.