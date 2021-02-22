2,212 new COVID cases in Kerala after 38,103 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 2,212 new COVID cases and 5,037 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 55,468.

So far, 9,77,012 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,987 contracted the virus through contact while 34 came from outside the state.

Twenty-two are healthcare workers.

A total of 38,103 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,10,68,239 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 5.81.

Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 374, 266 and 246 respectively.

Sixteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,105.

There are currently 2,42,070 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,33,624 are under home or institutional quarantine while 8,446 are in hospitals.