Kerala woman who falsely alleged rape by health worker to now face charges

High Court
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2021 05:25 PM IST Updated: February 22, 2021 06:27 PM IST Read In Malayalam
Topic | Ernakulam

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to lodge a case against the woman who falsely alleged that she was raped by Pradeep Kumar, a junior inspector at the Kulathupuzha community health centre in Kollam last September.

The development came following a report by the police that confirmed that the woman's complaint was false. In fact, in an affidavit submitted to the court in November, the woman herself had said that the incident was consensual and requested that Kumar be granted bail.

According to the affidavit, the woman claims that the case was only registered on the demand of her relatives. The Court had then directed the police to probe this matter further and ascertain all the details.

The Court observed that the woman's complaint had deeply hurt the morale of health workers across the state. After the matter came to light, Kumar was also sacked from his job.

