Public Relations Dept touts deep-sea fishing MoU as LDF govt's achievement

Our Correspondent
Published: February 22, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying hard to defend the opposition charge that it harmed the interests of the local fishermen with an MoU for deep-sea fishing by American company EMCC International, its publicity wing showcases it as an achievement.

The project was listed in the Public Relations Department's advertisement clip created as part of the advertisement series to highlight state government's achievements.

The MoU that the Kerala State Inland navigation Corporation (KSINC) entered into with EMCC clearly states that the project is for deep-sea trawling off the Kerala coast.

KSINC MD likely scapegoat

In view of the fierce opposition attack over the deal, the state government has decided to review the agreement. It will also be probed whether the agreement was signed in violation of the LDF government's well-stated policy on such matters.

N Prashant and J Mercykutty Amma

The chief minister who is in charge of KSINC has directed to re-examine the agreement signed with the EMCC. Departmental action is likely to be initiated against KSINC MD N Prashant.

As per the agreement signed between the EMCC and the KSINC, 400 trawlers and five mother ships were to be built as part of the project. The latter undertaking of the Kerala government claims that it took up the project as the MoU was signed at the investor's meet called Ascend Kerala.

