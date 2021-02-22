Venjaramoodu murders: Forensic experts find no political angle

Thiruvananthapuram: A forensic report has trashed the charge-sheet filed by the police blaming political rivalry for the twin murders that took place at Venjaramoodu in the capital district on the night of August 30, 2020.

According to forensic experts, an ongoing turf war between two gangs had led to the killing of the two DYFI activists, Haq Muhammed (27) and Mithilaj (31).

The report, submitted before the First Class Magistrate Court, Nedumangad, says that there is no proof of any political conspiracy behind the crime as in the phone calls made by the accused as well as victims and they did not discuss issues related to political parties or leaders. The lab had checked mobile calls and CCTV visuals obtained from the scene to arrive at its conclusions.

A shocking incident

DYFI workers Haq and Mithilaj were riding a bike along Thembamoodu Junction in Pullambara panchayat when they were hacked and stabbed to death. The CPM raised the allegation of a political conspiracy involving top Congress leaders behind the murder of the activists of its youth organization, leading to a big controversy.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was the CPM state secretary at that time, and 13 ministers of the Kerala cabinet visited the houses of the victims. A fund collection drive was soon launched and families of the deceased youths were given Rs 49,25,100 each. The CPM observed a 'black day' and meetings in protest against the murders all over the state.

Congress leader Adoor Prakash, the Member of Parliament representing the area, demanded a CBI probe into the incident. However, Kodiyeri responded that the Kerala Police would solve the murder case.

Police version

The Venjaramoodu police, who investigated the case, filed a charge-sheet before the Nedumangad court listing nine accused, including a woman. The charge-sheet also mentioned that the accused were Congress activists. Sajeev, Sanal, Unni and Ansar were named as the main accused. All the accused are still in remand, except the woman, who secured bail. As many as 11 sections have been invoked against the accused, but the trial is yet to begin.

As per the police version, a DYFI activist named Faizal and some among the accused had entered into an argument, which escalated into a series of violent incidents. Moreover, during the final day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was a skirmish between groups, which finally led to the murder of Haq and Mithilaj.

Forensic version

However, the forensic report filed before the court contests most of the claims of the police. According to the report, the victims had, in fact, reached the spot with the intention of killing the accused. They also carried out a conspiracy to attack the other gang.

All those present at the spot during the incident, including the victims and accused, wore full face-masks and had totally covered their bodies. Moreover, both gangs carried weapons, say the forensic experts.