Four more judges appointed to the Kerala High Court

New Delhi/Kochi: Four more judges have been appointed to the Kerala High Court.

The Union Law Ministry on Monday issued a notification on the appointment of Dr Kauser Edappagath, K Babu, Murali Purushothaman and A A Ziyad Rahman, as per the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Dr Kauser Edappagath is the Ernakulam Principal District judge and K Babu is the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District judge. Murali Purushothaman and Ziyad Rahman are High Court lawyers.

Apart from the Kerala High Court judges, the central government also approved the recommendations of the SC Collegium to appoint two judges to the Delhi HC. A total of 16 recommendations were made to the government.

The new judges in the Kerala HC are:

Dr Kauser Edappagath: A Kannur native, Dr Kauser is the son of PK Mehmood and Roula Edappagath. He began practising law in 1991. After practice at the Kerala High Court, he directly became the District Judge in 2009. Currently, the Ernakulam Principal District Judge.



K Babu: A native of Kottarakkara, Babu is the son of (late) K Karunakaran and K Bhavani. He enrolled as an advocate in 1994. After 15 years of practising law, he served as the Additional District Judge, CBI Court Special Judge, High Court Subordinate Judiciary Registrar, Supreme Court Registrar (Officer on Special Duty) and Sabarimala Special Commissioner. Currently, he is the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District Judge and the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple administrative committee chairman.



Murali Purushothaman: An Aluva native, Murali is the son of (late) PM Purushothaman and Saraswathi. He began practising law in 1991. Currently, a High Court lawyer. Also, he is the standing counsel of the Central & State Election Commissions, and the Delimitation Commission.



AA Ziyad Rahman: A native of Thrikkakara in Ernakulam, Ziyad is the son of (late) advocate A A Abdul Rahman and Latheefa. Currently, a High Court lawyer. Expert in electricity, insurance and banking laws.

