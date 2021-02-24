4,106 new COVID cases in Kerala after 70,568 tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 4,106 new COVID cases and 5,885 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 52,869.

So far, 9,87,720 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 3,714 contracted the virus through contact while 107 came from outside the state.

Twenty-three are healthcare workers.

A total of 70,568 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,12,08,411 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 5.82.

Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 512, 483 and 473 respectively.

Seventeen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,136.

There are currently 2,28,416 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,20,410 are under home or institutional quarantine while 8,006 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Pathanamthitta - 512 (contact cases - 469)

Kozhikode - 483 (465)

Ernakulam - 473 (446)

Kollam - 447 (439)

Kottayam - 354 (333)

Thrissur - 341 (334)

Malappuram - 329 (313)

Thiruvananthapuram - 263 (179)

Alappuzha - 246 (239)

Kannur - 199 (141)

Kasaragod - 126 (112)

Wayanad - 121 (109)

Palakkad - 109 (40)

Idukki - 103 (95)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 350

Kollam - 902

Pathanamthitta - 692

Alappuzha - 374

Kottayam - 449

Idukki - 294

Ernakulam - 600

Thrissur - 362

Palakkad - 343

Malappuram - 351

Kozhikode - 742

Wayanad - 86

Kannur - 181

Kasaragod - 159