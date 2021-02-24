CPM hits out at Rahul over Shangumugham speech

The CPM on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi's speech made at Shangumugham the other day.

In a statement, the CPM said the speech made by Rahul Gandhi at the concluding public meeting of Aishwarya Kerala yatra was just like a recruiting agent of BJP and it was startling. The statement issued by the CPM state secretariat condemned Rahul Gandhi's speech.

The CPM said it was shocking to see that an all India leader of the Congress was not ready to criticize the BJP even in a minor way. In attacking the CPM, Rahul Gandhi was using the same language which the BJP uses to criticize the Left parties. This is the reason why Congress MLAs in several States were getting encouraged to join the BJP.

Besides, Rahul's speech also made it clear as to why there was no criticism against the BJP during the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. It was at the behest of the central leadership of the Congress.

The CPM said the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against the state government were low grade. The statements he made regarding smuggling cases and employment problems could be about his party's previous rule at the Centre.

He made the criticism while keeping in mind the picture of Vadra who has been facing frequent probes by the central agencies regarding the amassment of wealth.

Rahul had alleged that the central investigation agencies were not acting swiftly against the state government. It would be appropriate to remind that Rahul Gandhi is a person who is facing allegations in connection with financial fraud.

The CPM said that there is a strong suspicion that Rahul Gandhi who used to criticize the central agencies everywhere remained silent on them in Kerala as part of an underhand deal between the Congress and BJP against the Left in the state.

The CPM alleged that the Congress-led government at the Centre had given a free run to the foreign trawlers during its rule in 1991. Similarly, the agricultural sector was thrown open to the corporate during the Congress rule because of the liberalisation policy of the then Congress government.

The CPM alleged that the farm law implemented by BJP now were actually part of the Congress election manifesto. Rahul made a mockery of himself by taking out a rally against the farm laws in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi began his speech in Shangumugham on Tuesday by attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. But later he launched a scathing attack against the CPM. This is the first time that Rahul Gandhi had used such harsh words against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.