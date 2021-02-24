Kerala Cabinet now keen on sorting out protesting job aspirants' demands

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, which had been indifferent to the PSC rank-holders' stir, is finally looking for ways to settle the issue.

The cabinet, which will meet on Wednesday, is likely to discuss the suggestions put forth during the officials’ meeting with the job aspirants in the Last Grade Servant (LGS) and Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank lists.

After talks held with Home Secretary T K Jose and ADGP Manoj Abraham, the LGS and CPO rank-holders decided to continue with the stir until the government gave a written assurance. As no such assurance was made on Monday, the LGS job aspirants started a hunger stir.

The government has collected the data on the number of vacancies reported to the PSC from the various departmental heads. The cabinet is likely to take a decision after considering the total vacancies reported so far.

A suitable decision will also be made on Wednesday over the jobs of sportspersons who had won silver and bronze medals during the 2015 National Games, the sports minister's office has said. Subsequently, the sportspersons temporarily suspended their stir.

Meanwhile, job aspirants in other PSC rank lists have started agitations in front of the Secretariat over grievances such as delay in appointment, adding to the government's headache.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also meeting the PSC rank-holders at the protest revenue, the political pressure has mounted.