Kerala HC strikes down provision permitting aided school teachers to contest polls

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday struck down a provision in a state Act, permitting teachers of aided schools to contest elections in the state.

Declaring Section 2 (IV) of the Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualifications) Act as unconstitutional, a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said the order would be applied prospectively.

According to the Act, the employees of non-governmental educational institutions would not be disqualified for being chosen as a member of the assembly by the sole reason of holding any office in any such institution.

The court issued the order while disposing of a batch of petitions, seeking a direction to bar teachers from such institutions contesting the polls.