14-year-old student drugged, raped by seven in Malappuram

Malappuram: A 14-year-old girl has been raped by seven people after befriending her through Instagram in Malappuram district of Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused gave her narcotics like ganja before sexually assaulting her.

While the two accused have been arrested, investigation is on to trace other culprits.

The assault came to light after the girl, staying with her mother, brother and grandparents, told about the abuse to one of her relatives 10 days ago, the police said.

Her father is working abroad.

A case was registered on February 17 following the information provided by the district Childline.

According to the police, the girl had been using, the Facebook owned social media platform Instagram, on her mother's phone for the last eight months.

The accused, all of them between the age group of 19-24, had befriended her on the social media platform.

The accused have been charged under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Two accused, who abused the girl after giving her drugs, have also been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act 77 (Penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child).

(with inputs from PTI)