PSC rank lists likely to be trimmed; government seeks report

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has initiated steps to resolve the problem regarding heavy PSC main rank list and supplementary lists.

It has been found that the PSC main list and the supplementary lists that are published contain candidates which are five times more than the jobs they are likely to bag.

This creates a lot of problems. Under these circumstances the government has directed KK Dineshan Commission which has been deputed to conduct a study on this issue, to submit a report at the earliest. The government has also issued an order providing facilities for the functioning of the commission.

A sub-clause 14 E was added to the 1958 Kerala State Subordinate Service Rules on the basis of Justice Narendran Commission report.

As per the rule, the number of candidates included in the PSC rank list for each reserved community should not be less than five times the quota allotted to that community. This was to ensure the strict implementation of quota.

However, the lists featuring five times more candidates had also led to litigations in the courts, demands for extending the validity period of rank lists besides a host of complaints from the candidates.

It was in this background that in December 2019, Dineshan Commission was entrusted with the task of studying this matter and allied issues and submit a report. Though the Commission was constituted then, it could not start work due to a lack of facilities to function.

The functioning of the commission came in for discussion during the review meeting held in connection with the agitation of the rank holders in front of the secretariat. The government later decided to give the required facilities for the functioning of the commission.

The Commission has also been asked to submit the report urgently.

The government intends to use the commission report to trim PSC lists and avoid a situation where you five times more candidates figuring in published lists.