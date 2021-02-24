Political violence: RSS worker hacked to death in Vayalar

An activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death in Vayalar in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The incident took place when RSS and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers clashed at Nagamkulangara junction around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Thattamparambu Nandu. Another person has been reported injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, a dispute started between the two groups over some comments when a motorcade of the SDPI passed through Nagamkulangara junction. Later in the evening, both the groups conducted a protest march at the same spot which lead to a clash resulting in Nandu's death.

