Karnataka BJP strategists to work for party's victory in Kerala

The BJP is all set to experiment with the ideas, strategy and planning used in Karnataka to ensure the party's success in the forthcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

The planning and strategy are being worked out on Karnataka lines. The professional approach that the BJP adopted for installing its first government in South of India in Karnataka, would be experimented with in Kerala as well.

Former president of Karnataka BJP and union minister Mr Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Karnataka legislature chief whip Sunil Kumar Karakala have been entrusted with the task of finalising election strategy.

The other key leader is RSS pracharak and BJP national organising General Secretary B L Santosh who's a leader from Karnataka. He held the charge of Kerala. These leaders would be visiting Kerala for 3-4 days every week to interact, ideate and execute plans.

Bangalore based private Agencies have already conducted two surveys in Kerala to elicit the opinion of various sections. All assistance including professionals, strategists and equipment for the campaign would be provided in each constituency. There will be IT backing from Bangalore for executing new strategies in social media management.

The central leadership of the BJP wants to ensure that the infighting in the state unit of the party does not affect the electoral prospects in Kerala in a way.

Meanwhile, top leaders have started the process of discussing issues with a group comprising 100 Malayalees in Bangalore.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayanan who has a good rapport with the Christian denominations which are running educational institutions in Karnataka would hold talks with various church leaders in Kerala.

The BJP plan is to bring more people like "Metroman" E Sreedharan who have wider social acceptability, into the party ahead of the Assembly Elections.