COVID-19: 3,677 new cases in Kerala on Thursday, 4,652 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 3,677 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 10,48,686.

As many as 4,652 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 9,92,372.

The active cases touched 51,879, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 63,582 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 5.78 per cent.

With 14 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,150.

Of the positive cases, 20 were health workers, while 78 had come from outside the state and 3,351 infected through contact. The source of infection of 228 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode 480 (460)

Ernakulam 408 (393)

Kottayam 379 (357)

Kannur 312 (247)

Kollam 311 (305)

Pathanamthitta 289 (270)

Alappuzha 275 (272)

Malappuram 270 (257)

Thiruvananthapuram 261 (197)

Thrissur 260 (249)

Kasaragod 141 (125)

Palakkad 112 (49)

Wayanad 93 (88)

Idukki 86 (82)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 382

Kollam 234

Pathanamthitta 482

Alappuzha 534

Kottayam 676

Idukki 146

Ernakulam 490

Thrissur 366

Palakkad 132

Malappuram 408

Kozhikode 477

Wayanad 117

Kannur 165

Kasaragod 43

Key points from CM's press briefing:

• Many states are almost on the verge of the next phase of COVID spread.

• The number of patients in Kerala are decreasing.

• It has been noticed that travellers are facing issues at Karnataka borders. All states must follow Centre's guideline. We have asked PM Modi to address this issue. We expect a positive response from the Centre. It is not justifiable when interstate travelling is being restricted this way.

• The testing in Kerala and the process of reporting the cases are carefully taken care of. This is one reason why Kerala has been reporting more cases compared to other states.

• Vaccine has been administered religiously according to Centre's guidelines.

• Kerala government has decided to ask for more amount of vaccine in Kerala. We have also requested the Centre to reduce the price of the vaccine.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,23,191 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,15,245 are under home or institutional quarantine and 7,946 are in hospitals.

905 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 1,12,71,993 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and one have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 372 in the state.