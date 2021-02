Onmanorama analyses the political scenario in all 14 districts ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kasaragod

Pathanamthitta

Idukki

Kottayam

Kannur

Kollam



Wayanad

Palakkad

(Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode will be added in the coming days. Watch out for them)