LDF govt had signed a third MoU with EMCC, no action on it so far

Kollam: Even as the Kerala government has withdrawn from two deals over deep-sea fishing it had inked with US-based firm EMCC International, it is silent over a Rs 2,250-crore health project signed with the same company.

During the ASCEND 2020 investors’ meet held in Kochi, the state government had signed the MoU with EMCC International India Pvt Ltd purportedly to implement a major project in the health sector, which includes a multi-speciality hospital. EMCC president Shiju Varghese told Manorama that agreements were signed for projects, worth a total of Rs 7,250 crore, including this.

But the state government has kept the MoU on the health project under wraps.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Industries EP Jayarajan had ordered the abrogation of the agreement that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) had entered into with the same firm, which is the Indian subsidiary of a US firm, for a deep-sea fishing project. This was the second MoU to be junked in two days as the government had issued an order on Tuesday scrapping the MoU that the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) had signed with the firm. The increasing unease among the fishermen community the relentless attack by the Opposition likely forced the decision.

US Malayalis against EMCC

Meanwhile, two US-based Keralaites have also raised complaints against the EMCC over cheating them over a real estate project.

Pathanamthitta native Cherian Abraham and Alappuzha native John George came forward with complaints over EMCC's unfair dealings.

They alleged that the company breached the contract after taking money for building construction.

Though the court had ordered to return the money along with the interest, this was not complied with, as per their complaint.

Another allegation pertains to the EMCC's address in the project report submitted to the state government. They pointed out that the given address is that of another private firm that offers virtual office facilities.