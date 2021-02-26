3,671 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Friday, test positivity rate at 5.41

Kerala recorded 3,671 new COVID-19 cases after testing 67,812 samples on Friday, taking the test positivity rate to 5.41.

In the past 24 hours, 4,142 have recovered from the infection.

Fourteen deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rose to 4,164.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 3,317 had contracted the virus through contact while 91 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 250 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 51,390.

The state has reported 1,052,357 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 9,96,514 recovered.

Thirteen health workers too contracted the virus on the day: Kozhikode - 4, Kannur - 3, Thiruvananthapuram - 2, Thrissur - 2, Kollam - 1 and Kasaragod - 1.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur – 490 (477 contact cases)

Kozhikode – 457 (436)

Kollam – 378 (372)

Pathanamthitta – 333 (314)

Ernakulam – 332 (329)

Malappuram – 278 (266)

Alappuzha – 272 (264)

Thiruvananthapuram – 234 (164)

Kottayam – 227 (209)

Kannur – 177 (117)

Wayanad – 159 (150)

Palakkad – 130 (47)

Kasaragod – 119 (92)

Idukki – 85 (80)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 372

Kollam – 518

Pathanamthitta – 512

Alappuzha – 263

Kottayam – 548

Idukki – 108

Ernakulam – 345

Thrissur – 276

Palakkad – 173

Malappuram – 213

Kozhikode – 432

Wayanad – 114

Kannur – 128

Kasaragod – 140

Testing and quarantine

Till Friday, 1,13,39,805 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,23,191 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,15,245 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,946 are in hospital. A total of 905 were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

No new hotspots were added to the list on Friday. Two regions were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 370 in the state now.