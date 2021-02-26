Kerala vlogger Sebin saw Rahul Gandhi's sea trip up close

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a known fitness freak, is also adept in an exotic martial art. Few however knew about his skill in swimming and that too in the treacherous seas until his trip with fishermen from the coast of Kollam in Kerala on Wednesday. Vlogger Sebin Cyriac, who runs the YouTube channel 'Fishing Freaks', had also accompanied the 50-year-old as he ventured out into the Arabian Sea along with several fishermen.

A native of Arpookara, Sebin was asked whether he was ready to go on the boat with Rahul Gandhi about four days ago. He got the opportunity as he was a vlogger, who frequently shoots fishing videos. Sebin was instructed to reach the Vaddy beach in Kollam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.



Recounting the events of the day, Sebin said that eight cameras, including a helicam, were used. The group ventured out into the sea by 5.30 am. There were 25 people in the boat, including security officials and fisherfolk. There were two other boats as well. They sailed for 45 minutes to reach the spot for fishing.



"Rahul Gandhi was interested to know more about the sea and fishing. He enquired about the depth, availability of fish, the rates and the money earned by fishermen," Sebin said.



When Sebin asked if he knew swimming, Rahul replied that he could swim well.



As the three boats entered the deep sea, the fisherfolk jumped into the water. Rahul sought to know why they did so. Sebin explained that the net had to be cast around the motherboat tightly so that the fish don't escape as it is pulled by the fishermen. Hearing this, Rahul asked if there was any problem if he also got into the water.



Soon Rahul along with the security officials jumped into the sea. Some fisherfolks also got into the water. It took 45 minutes to cast the net.



The day’s catch was used to prepare a fish curry. Everyone ate the hot fish curry along with bread before they returned.

