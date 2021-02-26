RPF seizes 117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators from train passenger in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Over 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators were seized from a woman passenger at the Kozhikode railway station in Kerala.

The passenger, Thiruvannamalai native Ramani who was travelling from Katpadi to Thalassery on the Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast train, was taken into custody by the special squad of the Railway Protection Force Palakkad unit led by Divisional Security Commissioner Jithin B Raj.

She is being interrogated by the RPF and the Special Branch of the Kerala Police.

The cache of explosives was found in a bag kept under a seat in D1 coach. In all 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators were recovered.

According to television reports, she has admitted to transporting the explosives in the train. She has reportedly claimed that the explosives were meant for digging wells in Thalassery.

In view of the forthcoming elections to the state Assembly, the RPF has intensified searches in trains recently.