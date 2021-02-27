IUML will contest more seats in Assembly polls: KPA Majeed

As seat-sharing talks are underway in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the run-up to the assembly polls in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary K P Abdul Majeed says his party will contest in more seats.

He also hinted at the possibility of changes in candidates and their constituencies this time.

"The LDF (Left Democratic Front) government is resorting to communal propaganda since it has nothing else to show to the people by way of achievements," Majeed claimed.

The UDF will expose the graft cases of the government including the exploratory deep-sea fishing agreement with a foreign firm. He also dismissed with “due contempt” Shoba Surendran's invite to the IUML to the BJP's fold in a candid chat with Manorama Online. Excerpts:

In 2016, the IUML contested in 24 seats (including independent candidates) and won 18. This time it's widely held that you are demanding 30 seats?

The seat-sharing talks with us in the UDF are only underway. It is expected to be completed by this weekend. We have sought more seats. It's too early to reveal the numbers. Nevertheless, we're expecting more seats to be allotted this time. The seat-sharing talks will conclude without any hassles.

It was way back in 1996 that the IUML considered fielding a woman candidate for the first time. After that, women were never fielded by the party. Will there be a follower to Kamarunnissa Anwar this time?

The party has not entered into the phase of selection of candidates. The choice of the candidates would depend on the finalisation of seat-sharing and allotment of constituencies. Women's League has sought representation for them. No decision has been taken on all these matters as of now.

How far beneficial has been leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala's Aishwarya Kerala Yatra for the UDF?

It was more successful than expected. It has been a morale booster for the UDF. The Yatra has infused hope in the UDF of returning to power. Starting from Kasaragod, the march received resounding reception in all the constituencies. There was a massive people's participation. The arrival of Rahul Gandhi has come as a shot in the arm for the yatra.

Will the attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government gain momentum?

It has been proved that the allegations levelled by the opposition and the opposition leader against the government were true. Lately, Kerala has seen that in the government's exploratory agreement with a US-based firm to trawl the deep-seas of Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the other day he is not aware of meeting the representatives of the US firm EMCC. Usually, it is difficult to meet the chief minister. He meets five or six persons a day. How's it possible to say that he is unaware of meeting the representatives who would have met him after getting an appointment?

If Oommen Chandy, who always spends most of his time with the people, says this we can understand. Everybody knows it was not true when someone like Pinarayi Vijayan says this. The backdoor appointments, regularisation of temporary workers, the ongoing strike by PSC job aspirants and the crisis faced by fishermen and similar issues are favourable for the UDF in this election.

What is your response to the CPM state secretary (acting) A Vijayaraghavan's allegations that Congress leaders' visit to Panakkad was to promote communal politics?

It's because this government has nothing much to speak about its achievements that it is harping on allegations relating to communal and caste politics. If their government has done anything for the people it's what they should highlight. What's there to complain about Congress leaders calling on a leader of a constituent party of the UDF? What communalism is there in it? Those who raise such allegations are simply echoing and doing what the BJP is executing at the national level. These controversial statements would create an adverse impact on Kerala's social environment.

The electoral politics in Kerala is something that is carried out democratically. Releasing their manifestos by the contestants and then debating the issues that concern the people is how electioneering takes place in the state. This time, in sharp contrast to it they're speaking about caste, religion and communalism. The ruling party is resorting to this type of campaigning because of their lack of faith in winning the polls and retaining power. I feel that this would basically affect the CPM.

What will be the main poll plank of the league and the UDF this time?

The government's corruption these five years, nepotism, misrule, secret dealings and policy decisions, which were against development. All these are enough for our campaign. There's no need to speak about communalism. The people can infer if we talk about the shortcomings of the government.

The government claims it has dealt with COVID-19 effectively. Do you see any flaws?

The claims of the government have crumbled. At present, in the country, it is in Kerala that COVID-19 is widespread and intensive. Covid testing is not comprehensive in the state. The government under-reported statistics including that of Covid deaths and made it appear as if everything is fine in the state. The reason for this is the wrong approach. The government was in a haste to get applause by propagating that Kerala is in the forefront in dealing with the virus.

In the first phase, the government assured that steps would be taken to provide quarantine facility and food for the infected people. But without delay, the government started sending people, even those who were returning from abroad, to quarantine themselves at home. The government is yet to provide Rs 8 crore to Manjeri Medical College Hospital for extending facilities for treating COVID-19. When a patient dies the relatives were not allowed to see the body and there were other restrictions like not allowing the bereaved to perform the last rites in accordance to their faith. This was something unseen elsewhere in the world.

The (WHO) World Health Organisation had made it clear that the virus will not spread from the body when a patient dies. The government violated such guidelines and made the people suffer. Although a decision was taken to hand over the bodies to relatives there was no solution to such restrictions as dumping the bodies at a depth of 10-feet. It's only in Kerala that a sum of Rs 1,700 is charged for COVID-19 testing. In Hyderabad, the test can be done at a much lesser cost.

The IUML has a sizeable votebank among the NRIs. How was the government's approach towards them?

If we look at the situation arising out of the pandemic alone we can conclude that this government has been anti-NRIs. The government barred them from returning home as a result of which they suffered in no small measure. Nearly 8-9 people live huddled in a room in many places. The government didn't take any measure to bring them home. NORKA remained a mere spectator. Several NRIs died. But did the government extend any compensation to the bereaved families? The state and central governments are also doing nothing to ensure that the non-residential Keralites get their right to vote. The state government has no commitment to the welfare of Keralites living abroad. The schemes announced for the welfare of overseas Malayalees, who have returned to the state, including to settle their debts, were not fulfilled.

Do you accept the claims made by the government about massive developments made in the areas such as health, education, housing and roads?

All these are mere publicity. What did they do in the area of improving basic facility? You can just judge by looking at how many bridges were constructed by the Oommen Chandy government and how many during the LDF rule. This government to offering more work to the RDS Projects, which constructed the controversial Palarivattom bridge. The overbridge at Kazhakuttom junction and the agreement to construct Alappuzha and Kollam by-pass roads were allotted to a consortium comprising of RDS.

The government was unwilling for the load testing for Palarivattom bridge. Instead of black listing the company the government only tried to make then minister a scapegoat. Is there a government that has spent so much on advertisements? Isn't this extravaganza. Thereby passing the burden of all these expenditures on to the next government. It's trying to make it appear what it has not done as accomplished. It projected the exploratory deep-sea fishing agreement as an achievement in its advertisements. But it was forced to withdraw the advertisement when it became a controversy. It was only a stunt by the government to deceive the people on its claim that there was development under LDF rule.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran has said that if IUML is willing to join the NDA it would be welcome. Is there any such moves?

Even if she is a BJP leader, Sobha Surendran is not the one who will stand with the official faction. Why she has offered such a bait we've no idea. There's no question of IUML going along with the BJP. At the national level we're campaigning against the BJP by bringing together all the opposition parties including the CPI (M). The BJP has ruined democracy, secularism, Parliament and judiciary. When we're fighting against such a BJP how is it possible to cooperate with that party? The minorities can never go along with the BJP is a fact. The BJP is autocratic. Not only that we haven't taken Sobha's statement seriously we dismiss it with contempt.

Would P K Kunhalikutty's return to Kerala politics be favourable to the party?

We asked him to return to Kerala politics with the hope that a lot can be done fruitfully for the UDF here. It is easy to send anyone to Delhi. But Kunhalikutty's presence is required to strengthen UDF and help the front to return to power. With the understanding that it's difficult to take care of the affairs in the state as well as at the national level the recommendation was made for his return to Kerala politics by the IUML state committee. Subsequently, the suggestion was accepted by the national committee.

The LDF criticized the IUML for joining hands with the Welfare party during the local body polls. Will there be a similar understanding for the Assembly polls?

Whatever we do will be done openly. During the local body polls, we had an understanding with the Welfare party in 32 panchayats. Not an alliance, we had only an adjustment. We've no hesitation in saying this openly. On the same hand, during the previous local body polls the CPI (M) had an alliance with them. They jointly ruled several panchayats in Malappuram district. Didn't Paloli Mohammed Kutty say in a press conference that there's nothing wrong in joining hands with the Jamat-e-Islami. Our djustment was only for the local body polls. There will be no links with the Welfare party for the assembly polls.

Even as you level allegations of corruption against the government, your own party legislatures have corruption cases against them. How will you counter it? Will P.K.Ibrahim Kunju contest again?

The case relating to the Palarivattom bridge was probed by the vigilance department and set apart. Yet Ibrahim Kunju was arrested. It's yet to be decided whether Ibrahim Kunju would contest this time. As for M C Kamaruddin, he was the chairman of a business venture. Several accused in the same case are protected by the CPI (M). They were not arrested. Didn't Nilambur MLA P.V.Anwar's business collapse? The cases against our leaders and MLAs were slapped with a political motive.

Will you contest this time?

The candidate's selection will be made by Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal. I'm serving with Thangal as general secretary of the party for the last over 10 years.

Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are jointly leading the UDF campaign, who has the chance of becoming CM?

The way of the Congress is that the party does not announce chief ministerial candidate before the polls. The CM candidate will be announced by the party high command after the polls. As the main constituent of the UDF, whatever decision is taken by the Congress, IUML will stand by it. There's no need to get our view for that.

Your response to the cabinet's decision to withdraw all the cases that were not of serious nature pertaining to the Sabarimala women's entry and anti-CAA protests?

The government's stand is clear in the Sabarimala issue. In Sabarimala, where young women were denied entry, didn't the government sent women, in disguise, with the help of the police to the temple to violate the custom? Each place of worship have their own customs. The right thing for the government to do would have been to acknowledge the custom and stand with the devotees. The state government and the Centre didn't take efforts to bring legislation in this regard. It was only because the UDF took a firm stand that the government came forward to withdraw the cases.

The CM had announced the CAA will not be implemented. But cases were registered against all those who participated in the anti-CAA protests. Not only Muslim League cadres, even cultural leaders were booked for addressing the protesters. Even as the government says it's with the minorities it is registering cases against them. In all such issues, the government has double standards. People will realise all these.