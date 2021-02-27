Kerala's COVID positivity rate drops to 5.14%; 3,792 new cases on Saturday after 73K tests

Kerala recorded 3,792 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 73,710 samples.

With this, the test positivity rate dropped to 5.14% in the state.

Currently, there 50,514 active patients under treatment in the state after 4,650 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The state has reported 1,056,149 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 10,01,164 recovered.

Of the new cases, 3,418 had contracted the virus through contact while 112 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 236 is yet to be traced.

Eighteen COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rose to 4,182.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Twenty-six health workers too contracted the virus on the day: Kannur - 7, Thiruvananthapuram - 4, Kozhikode - 4, Kollam - 2, Ernakulam - 2, Pathanamthitta - 1, Idukki - 1, Thrissur - 1, Palakkad - 1, Malappuram - 1, Wayanad - 1, Kasaragod - 1.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 519 (contact cases - 497)

Thrissur - 416 (404)

Ernakulam - 415 (390)

Kollam - 411 (402)

Malappuram - 388 (365)

Alappuzha - 308 (304)

Pathanamthitta - 270 (240)

Thiruvananthapuram - 240 (175)

Kottayam - 236 (223)

Kannur - 173 (105)

Kasaragod - 148 (119)

Palakkad - 115 (52)

Wayanad - 82 (79)

Idukki - 71 (63)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 394

Kollam - 279

Pathanamthitta - 468

Alappuzha - 578

Kottayam - 411

Idukki - 266

Ernakulam - 516

Thrissur - 385

Palakkad - 160

Malappuram - 368

Kozhikode - 326

Wayanad - 96

Kannur - 303

Kasaragod - 100

Testing and Quarantine

Till Saturday, 1,14,13,515 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,13,247 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,05,765 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,482 are in hospital. A total of 811 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

Three regions have been designated as hotspots while four were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 369 in the state now.