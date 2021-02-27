Mannar abduction case: Five more youths nabbed

Mannar (Alappuzha): The police have arrested five more persons over the abduction of a woman from her house here early this week. All the five are suspected to be part of a gold-smuggling gang based in Malappuram, the police said.

The five arrested are Anshad (36) of Kanjiramparambil, Paravoor in Ernakulam district; Abdul Fahad (35) of Anayadi in Ponnani; Bino Varghese (39) of Sankaramangalam House, Kurisukavala, Thiruvalla; Sivaprasad alias Kuttappayi (37) of Tikkappuzha Malayil, Parumala; and Sudheer alias Kochumon (36) of Kottaykkamali, Parumala.

While Anshad and Abdul Fahad were full-time members of the smuggling racket, the others provided local support, the police stated.

“Evidence collection with the accused has been completed. All those involved in the crime have been identified and one person was arrested earlier,” said an officer. It is also learnt that two more youths are in custody.

Bindu (34), wife of Binoy, belonging to Kurattikkad in Mannar, was abducted by the gang after attacking her house in the wee hours of Monday. She was later released at Wadakkencherry in Palakkad district.

“The woman was forcibly taken away from her house in an ‘Innova’ vehicle. The main accused Abdul Fahad was at the wheel. Anshad also was present in the car,” said a police officer.

The car is registered in the name of a woman who is the wife of one Rajesh Prabhakar.