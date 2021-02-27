Postal ballots only optional for COVID-19 patients and voters above 80 years

New Delhi: While announcing the schedule for the assembly polls in the states of Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Election Commission also declared a set of guidelines considering the persisting threat of COVID-19.

Excluding the November 2019 election to the Bihar Assembly, this is the first major round of elections to be held in India after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, though several civic polls were held in various parts, including Kerala.

The COVID-19 safety guidelines announced by the Union Home ministry would be complied with strictly during the entire election process. The guidelines for COVID-positive people and those in their primary contact list would be issued separately.

EC to prepare list of postal voters

If required those above 80 years of age would be allowed to exercise postal ballot in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Election Commission sources have informed that besides people of 80 years of age, those who are COVID positive and those in their list of primary contacts would also be allowed to cast postal ballots. The EC will prepare their list and send the applications to their respective residential addresses.

However, the voter will have the option to decline postal ballot. At the same time those above the age of 80 years and the differently abled are allowed to reach the polling booth anytime and cast their votes. Those with COVID-19 and those in the primary contact list would be given the opportunity to vote only in the last one hour of polling.

Other steps

Only 5 persons, including the candidate, will be allowed for house-to-house campaign.

The polling time has been extended by 1 hour. The polling will be from 7 am to 6 pm.

The grounds to be used for public meetings would be published in the local media. Even though roadshows would be allowed during the campaign only five vehicles will be permitted at a time. The returning officers can take a decision based on the ground situation.

All polling booths will be in the ground floor.

The number of polling booths have also been increased to avoid crowding.

Online nomination filing

Nomination papers can be filed online as well. Only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate for filing the nomination. Nomination papers can be filed online and the printout should be submitted to the returning officer.

The security deposit can also be paid online.

Any violation of the election code of conduct or any other violation should be reported on the C-Vigil app to the Election Commission.

Voter guide for assistance

Voter guide will be provided to all voters regarding the poll process. It will have the contact numbers of booth-level officers, helpline numbers, the documents required for voter identification and Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Postal or e-vote options which were being considered for non-resident Indian voters have not been allowed.

Bye-elections would also be held in Kanyakumari and Malappuram Lok Sabha seats on April 6 along with the Assembly elections.