Covid infection rate continues to drop in Kerala; 3,254 new cases on Sunday

The number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Kerala in 24-hours continued to drop with 3,254 cases being recorded on Sunday. With this, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state came down to 49,420.

The new cases were recorded after conducting 62,769.

The test positivity rate of the state is currently at 5.18%.

On Sunday, 4,333 recoveries were also recorded.

The state has reported 1,059,403 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 10,05,497 recovered.

Of the new cases, 2,979 had contracted the virus through contact while 88 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 166 is yet to be traced.

Fifteen COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rose to 4,197.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Twenty-one healthworkers too contracted the virus on the day: Kannur- 5, Thiruvananthapuram - 4, Kozhikode - 4, Ernakulam - 2, Thrissur - 2, Kasaragod - 2, Pathanamthitta - 1, Wayanad - 1.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode – 387 (Contact cases 379)

Kottayam – 363 (345)

Malappuram – 354 (335)

Ernakulam – 352 (335)

Kollam – 315 (305)

Pathanamthitta – 266 (236)

Alappuzha – 247 (243)

Thrissur – 201 (193)

Kannur – 181 (133)

Thiruvananthapuram – 160 (110)

Kasaragod – 123 (100)

Idukki – 118 (110)

Wayanad – 99 (95)

Palakkad – 88 (49)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 314

Kollam – 293

Pathanamthitta – 578

Alappuzha – 390

Kottayam – 269

Idukki – 217

Ernakulam – 476

Thrissur – 355

Palakkad – 188

Malappuram – 387

Kozhikode – 351

Wayanad – 134

Kannur – 232

Kasaragod – 149

Testing and Quarantine

Till Sunday, 1,14,76,284 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,11,044 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,03,729 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7.315 are in hospital. A total of 790 were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.