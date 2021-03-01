1,938 new COVID cases in Kerala after 45,995 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 1,938 new COVID cases and 3,475 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 47,868.

So far, 10,08,972 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,743 contracted the virus through contact while 56 came from outside the state.

Fifteen are healthcare workers.

A total of 45,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,15,22,279 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 4.21.

Kozhikode, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 380, 241 and 240 respectively.

Thirteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,210.

There are currently 2,07,915 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,00,756 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,159 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode – 380 (contact cases – 361)

Malappuram – 241 (237)

Ernakulam – 240 (229)

Kannur – 198 (175)

Alappuzha – 137 (133)

Kollam – 128 (125)

Thiruvananthapuram – 118 (74)

Thrissur – 107 (104)

Kottayam – 103 (93)

Kasaragod – 71 (53)

Pathanamthitta – 62 (53)

Wayanad – 62 (57)

Palakkad – 56 (17)

Idukki – 35 (32)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam – 500

Pathanamthitta – 488

Alappuzha – 417

Malappuram – 377

Kozhikode – 341

Thrissur – 272

Kottayam – 256

Kollam – 244

Thiruvananthapuram – 171

Kannur – 158

Palakkad – 135

Kasaragod – 49

Idukki – 40

Wayanad – 27