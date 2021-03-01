Kerala CM, ministers to get the jab in second phase of COVID vaccine drive

Thiruvananthapuram/Kannur: Several senior citizens received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kerala on Monday, the initial day of the second phase of the vaccination drive. Persons in 45-59 age group with comorbidities also received vaccine jab on Monday.

Many government hospitals in the state witnessed separate queues of aged people to register directly and receive the free vaccine. Over 300 private hospitals also cooperated with the government in the mass drive across the southern state.

The state government had already made it clear that its cooperation with the private sector was inevitable for the time-bound and safe vaccination.

Accroding to Health Department, the state has received 4 lakh vaccine doses for the phase 2 vaccination drive.

Technical snag reported

Meanwhile, a number of senior citizens complained of some technical snag in the CO-WIN platform, the central government's COVID-19 vaccine tracking and registration app, and that they were unable to register in it.

Though the majority of people, who received the dose, expressed happiness to be part of the fight against the pandemic, some others shared concerns about any side-effects.

"I have received the shot. I felt it like any other vaccine while receiving it. Feeling no discomfort," Indira, a retired college professor who received COVID-19 vaccine at the Government General Hospital here, said.

Another senior citizen said there was nothing to panic as even the Prime Minister himself received the dose.

"Modiji himself received the vaccine. Then, what is the problem for us to receive it? I am happy to be part of the government drive," he told a television channel.

The second phase drive targets those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities. They can receive the shots for free at government hospitals and for a fee in a number of private hospitals, as per the Centre's directive.

CM, ministers to get the shot soon

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and their cabinet colleagues are getting ready to receive the shot in the coming days.

Shailaja said in Kannur that the chief minister and other ministers, including her, would receive the vaccine in the coming days after completing the procedures.

Expressing happiness over the Prime Minister himself receiving the shot, the state health minister said they had expressed willingness to receive the jab earlier. But, there was a suggestion during the Prime Minister's meeting that people's representatives need not take vaccines along with health workers and they can do it when their turn comes.

"That's why we have not receive the vaccine so far. As the Health Minister, I really wanted to receive the first shot in the state, then no one would be hesitant to receive the dose. But, I have waited for my turn," she said.

The minister also said she wanted more vaccination centres in the state.

Co-WIN app meant only for administrators

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday that the Co-WIN app on Play Store is meant for use only by administrators, and that registration and booking for appointment for COVID-19 vaccination has to be done through the portal.

This was clarified by the ministry amid reported glitches in doing registrations as India opened up vaccination for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

"Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: www.cowin.gov.in. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the ministry tweeted.

How to register for vaccine?

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal www.cowin.gov.in or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. There is also a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

All citizens that are aged or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. A one time password (OTP) verification will be done prior to registration to ensure veracity of the mobile number and after registration, an account will be created on Co-WIN for the person.

The person can access (login) account on Co-WIN using the mobile phone number used at the time of registration. Features for adding beneficiaries, editing their details and for booking appointment(s) will be available in the citizen's account. Maximum four beneficiaries can be added to one mobile number.

The citizen can delete only beneficiaries as have been added by him/her.

If one out of the four beneficiaries registered in an account is vaccinated, only three registrations are left, and so on.

Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration. Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted.

A beneficiary then has to select the ID card type and provide ID card number.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration - Aadhaar card/letter, electoral photo identity card (EPIC), passport, driving license,PAN Card, NPR smart card or pension document with a photograph.

If the age of the beneficiary is from 45 to 59 years, the beneficiary will be prompted to confirm if he/she has any specified comorbidity. In such cases, the beneficiary will also be advised to bring the comorbidity certificate signed by a Registered Medical Practitioner.

Once all the necessary details are recorded by the beneficiary, registration is completed and an acknowledgement (registration slip/token) will be sent to beneficiary on his registered mobile number.

(With PTI inputs)