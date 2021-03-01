UK-based Keralite doctor drowns in sea

A Keralite doctor drowned while swimming in the sea in Plymouth, UK.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Rakesh Vallitta, a native of Tirur in Kerala's Malappuram district.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. While swimming, Rakesh was swept away by waves.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Plymouth and Devon police have informed his relatives.

Rakesh, a radiologist at the Plymouth University Hospital, had arrived in the UK six months ago. He was previously in the Gulf working at the Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Rakesh.