Officer rescues man from burning car in Kottayam

The accident on Monipally-Uzhavoor road, CPO Aby Joseph
Our Correspondent
Published: March 01, 2021 07:27 PM IST Read In Malayalam
Kuravilangad: A civil police officer rescued a man, who was trapped inside a car that caught fire after hitting the electric pole of a transformer.

The accident happened near Payasapadi along the Monipally-Uzhavoor road around 4 pm on Sunday. Both the car and the transformer were completely gutted in the fire.

The accident happened as Rejimon, 52, of Monipally, lost control of the vehicle that hit the transformer. Hearing the sound of the collision, Kidangoor police station CPO Aby Joseph, who lives nearby, rushed to the spot.

By this time, the transformer had fallen on to the car, the oil had leaked and the car caught fire.

Aby smashed the widow of the car and quickly pulled out Reji. Within minutes of rescuing Reji, the blaze engulfed the car and transformer. A tragedy was averted due to Aby's timely intervention. A mobile phone, money and documents in the car were also destroyed in the fire. The Kuravilangad police and Koothattukulam fire force personnel doused the blaze.

Recounting the incident, Reji said, "The construction of my house was underway near the accident site. After hearing the sound, I rushed to the spot and found the transformer on top of the car. The front portion of the car had caught fire. I thought that there would be more than one passenger in the car. I broke the window with my hands and rescued Reji, who was at the driver's seat. By then, the fire had begun to spread. But I did not think of anything else while trying to save a life. As the blaze spread, other people in the locality could not come near the car for fear of an explosion.”

Aby's hand was wounded during the rescue efforts. He was given first-aid from the hospital. Reji also suffered minor injuries.

