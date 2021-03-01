Mother of two kills self as colleagues made fun of her for receiving Covid vaccine

Chirayinkeezhu: A woman who was likely mocked by her colleagues took her life as she was extremely upset over the episode.

Anne, 48, an office assistant at the Land Revenue Commissioner's Office in the state capital and a resident of Kaikkara, Anjuthengu, was found hanging in her bedroom the other day.

The Anjuthengu Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with her death following a petition filed by her relatives and local residents demanding a probe.

Anne was earlier working at the Government Press and had subsequently joined the office of the Land Revenue Commissioner. Some colleagues here had made fun of her after she took the Covid-19 vaccine recently. She even had a verbal duel with some of them over the matter. The names of some of these colleagues find a mention in her diary.

The police said further investigation would be conducted into the incident.

Sources at the office of the Land Revenue Commissioner said that they would part with all information if required by the police.

Anne's relative said she was very cordial with everyone, but was under mental stress for the past several days. She had informed them about the unbearable conduct of some of her colleagues. The police have recovered a diary in which Anne is believed to have written about the matter.

Anne was estranged with her husband Trilochan for a long time and was living separately. She leaves behind her son Vishnu and daughter Parvathy. Both are students.

Her body was buried in the residential premises after autopsy.

Anchuthengu is a coastal village in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)