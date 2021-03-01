Rahul Gandhi banned from venturing out into the sea at Kanyakumari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was banned from venturing out into the sea during his campaign at Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on Monday.

The ban was imposed by the district authorities on the orders of the Election Commission.

On his visit to Kerala last week, Rahul had won the hearts of the fishers cutting across political affiliations with unique gestures like venturing out into the sea in a fishing boat and even swimming along with them. It had left a lasting impression on the coastal people.

With Tamil Nadu going to polls on April 6 along with Kerala, it is likely that the Wayand MP had planned a similar stunt in Kanyakumari as well in an attempt to give the Congress an edge.

Kerala's coastal belt has around 40 of the 140 assembly constituencies. It had played a key role in LDF's stupendous victory in 2016.