Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rahul Gandhi banned from venturing out into the sea at Kanyakumari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 01, 2021 08:02 PM IST Updated: March 01, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was banned from venturing out into the sea during his campaign at Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on Monday.

The ban was imposed by the district authorities on the orders of the Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi is seen on a boat out fishing during a recent visit to Kerala

On his visit to Kerala last week, Rahul had won the hearts of the fishers cutting across political affiliations with unique gestures like venturing out into the sea in a fishing boat and even swimming along with them. It had left a lasting impression on the coastal people.

RELATED ARTICLES

With Tamil Nadu going to polls on April 6 along with Kerala, it is likely that the Wayand MP had planned a similar stunt in Kanyakumari as well in an attempt to give the Congress an edge.

Kerala's coastal belt has around 40 of the 140 assembly constituencies. It had played a key role in LDF's stupendous victory in 2016.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.