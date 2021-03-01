Will CPM field two Shailajas in two Thiruvananthapuram constituencies?

The CPM may opt for a woman candidate too in the State Capital for next month's Legislative Assembly Election. With the names of ministers to block panchayat presidents doing the rounds, sources from the party hint that Health Minister K K Shailaja could be the surprise choice for the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram seat.

If CPM takes over Thiruvananthapuram from the trifling Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, then Shailaja might be the candidate from the constituency. There will be more clarity on the issue only after the completion of seat-sharing talks with the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.

If Shailaja is chosen for the seat her main challenger could be the incumbent legislator and former health minister V S Sivakumar of the Congress party.

Shailaja currently represents the Koothuparamba constituency in Kannur district. The Left Democratic Front may allot this seat to Loktantrik Janata Dal which has made a demand in this regard.

CPM state committee member T N Seema is another option for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, though she had lost badly from the Vattiyoorkavu seat in the 2016 state polls.

In Aruvikkara

Meanwhile, the CPM is considering a woman candidate against Congress MLA K S Sabarinath in Aruvikkara too. Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayath Vice-President Shailaja Beegum is reportedly the front-runner to get the party nomination.

DYFI state secretary A A Rahim is also being considered for this Congress bastion.