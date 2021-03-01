Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Will CPM field two Shailajas in two Thiruvananthapuram constituencies?

Will CPM field two Shailajas in two Thiruvananthapuram constituencies?
Kerala Minister for Health K K Shailaja. File photo
Sujith Nair
Sujith Nair
Published: March 01, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

The CPM may opt for a woman candidate too in the State Capital for next month's Legislative Assembly Election. With the names of ministers to block panchayat presidents doing the rounds, sources from the party hint that Health Minister K K Shailaja could be the surprise choice for the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram seat.

If CPM takes over Thiruvananthapuram from the trifling Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, then Shailaja might be the candidate from the constituency. There will be more clarity on the issue only after the completion of seat-sharing talks with the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.

If Shailaja is chosen for the seat her main challenger could be the incumbent legislator and former health minister V S Sivakumar of the Congress party.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shailaja currently represents the Koothuparamba constituency in Kannur district. The Left Democratic Front may allot this seat to Loktantrik Janata Dal which has made a demand in this regard.

CPM state committee member T N Seema is another option for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, though she had lost badly from the Vattiyoorkavu seat in the 2016 state polls.

In Aruvikkara

Meanwhile, the CPM is considering a woman candidate against Congress MLA K S Sabarinath in Aruvikkara too. Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayath Vice-President Shailaja Beegum is reportedly the front-runner to get the party nomination.

DYFI state secretary A A Rahim is also being considered for this Congress bastion.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.