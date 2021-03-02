COVID-19: 2,938 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 3,512 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,938 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 10,64,279.

As many as 3,512 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,12,484.

The active cases touched 47,277, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 68,094 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.31 per cent.

With 16 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,226.

Of the positive cases, 14 were health workers, while 58 had come from outside the state and 2,657 infected through contact. The source of infection of 209 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

People over the age of 60, and those in the age group of 45-59 who have comorbidities, are now eligible for receiving vaccines. The registration began on the Co-Win portal and the Aarogya Setu app at 10am on Monday.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur- 354 (348 through contact)

Malappuram- 344 (328)

Kozhikode- 334 (331)

Ernakulam- 306 (295)

Kollam- 271 (268)

Pathanamthitta- 238 (217)

Kannur- 225 (171)

Kottayam- 217 (206)

Thiruvananthapuram- 190 (124)

Alappuzha- 161 (153)

Palakkad- 99 (35)

Kasaragod- 80 (72)

Idukki- 62 (54)

Wayanad- 57 (55)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 298

Kollam- 214

Pathanamthitta- 515

Alappuzha- 112

Kottayam- 200

Idukki- 128

Ernakulam- 470

Thrissur- 339

Palakkad- 129

Malappuram- 288

Kozhikode- 500

Wayanad- 102

Kannur- 142

Kasaragod- 75

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,05,315 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,98,311 are under home or institutional quarantine and 7,004 are in hospitals.

635 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,15,90,373 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and eight have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 362 in the state.