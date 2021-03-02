Noted filmmaker Ranjith keen to contest Kerala Assembly Polls on LDF ticket

Noted Kerala filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan (Ranjith) has given weight to rumours that he was contesting the upcoming Assembly polls as a Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the renovation of Samagra Shiksha Autism Center at Nadakkavu in Kerala's Kottayam district, Ranjith said that it was now up to the party to make the announcement. He also acknowledged the support of his associates and party workers.

Ranjith, who has donned many roles in the film world these past 33 years, said that there are two kinds of political activity. While he may not be a regular politician, he said the governance system is open to all.

With CPM's Pradeepkumar slated to not contest this election, it is likely that Ranjith will be fielded in the Kozhikode North constituency if the party gives him the ticket.

“Pradeepkumar has been doing excellent work in Kozhikode North these past 15 years. It has seen the most development during this time,” Ranjith said.

“Not only North, but all constituencies are also good,” Ranjith added, perhaps as a message to the party.