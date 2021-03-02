Kerala govt invites another row giving reins of its social media to agency

A Kerala government order appointing the private company to take reins of its social media accounts invites yet another row with just weeks remaining for the assembly polls.

The State Public Relations Department (PRD) awarded the social media contract worth Rs 1.53 crores to a Bangalore-based private company. The Cabinet had earlier consented to this. The government had explained that it has taken on the services of experts to assist the PRD.

The agency is tasked with disseminating the government's gain through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The order was apparently issued on the day the code of conduct for the upcoming polls too came into force. The code of conduct prohibits the government from blowing its own trumpet in the days leading up to the election.

The Opposition has alleged that the ruling party is misusing government money to aid its election prospects.