Kadannappalli first Kerala politician to get the COVID jab; Shailaja, CM to follow

As the second phase of the COVID vaccination drive gains momentum on Tuesday, many Kerala politicians are expected to get the jab alongside senior citizens in the state.

Among the first few politicians who received the vaccine on Tuesday is veteran leader and president of Congress (Secular) Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

He received the jab from his hometown Kannur.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja is also expected to be vaccinated in Thiruvananthapuram later today.

Shailaja said that the chief minister and other ministers, including her, would receive the vaccine in the coming days after completing the procedures.

Expressing happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself receiving the shot, the state health minister said they had expressed willingness to receive the jab earlier. But, there was a suggestion during the Prime Minister's meeting that people's representatives need not take vaccines along with health workers and they can do it when their turn comes.

"That's why we have not received the vaccine so far. As the Health Minister, I really wanted to receive the first shot in the state, then no one would be hesitant to receive the dose. But, I have waited for my turn," she said.

The minister also said she wanted more vaccination centres in the state.

Many government hospitals in the state witnessed separate queues of aged people to register directly and receive the free vaccine. Over 300 private hospitals also cooperated with the government in the mass drive across the southern state.

The state government had already made it clear that its cooperation with the private sector was inevitable for the time-bound and safe vaccination.

According to the Health Department, the state has received 4 lakh vaccine doses for the phase 2 immunisation drive.

Persons in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities will also receive the vaccine jab in the second phase.

How to register for vaccine?



Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal www.cowin.gov.in or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.



There is also a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

All citizens that are aged or will attain the age of 60 or more as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as of January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.