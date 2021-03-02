Court sends Pinarayi's son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, MLA TV Rajesh to judicial custody

Kozhikode: In a long-pending case, the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - Mohammed Riyaz , CPM legislator T V Rajesh and another party leader K K Dinesh were on Tuesday sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a local court.

Judicial First Class Magistrate P Vinod ordered the remand in the case related to a march taken out by DYFI activists on September 9, 2010 to the Air India office in Kozhikode to protest hike in air tariff and reduction in flight services by the national carrier. There were damages to the Air India office.

It was these leaders who then led the protest and following a case getting registered, they took bail and then failed to appear before the court, despite notices and warrants being served to them on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday when they appeared before the local court, the court send them to two weeks judicial custody.

Riyaz, who is the DYFI national president, had married Pinarayi's daughter Veena last year in a private function. It was the second marriage for both.

Rajesh is a two-time legislator from Kannur district.

DYFI leader K K Dinesan was also remanded in the case till March 16.

Though there was one more accused in the case, he was not present before the court on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

