Assembly Elections 2021: Oommen Chandy vs Jaick C Thomas again in Puthuppally?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front is busy finalising the candidates for the 140 assembly constituencies ahead of the Kerala state polls on April 6. The CPM, the leading party, has almost decided on several candidates though a last-minute chopping of names or swapping of candidates should be expected before the official list is published.

The evaluation of the list of probable candidates is on even as the party is trying to thrash out a few seat-sharing issues with its allies. Here's the latest from a few districts in the state.

Kottayam

The CPM district secretary VN Vasavan could be in the fray from the Ettumanoor assembly constituency if the incumbent party legislator Suresh Kurup is omitted.

The VIP Puthuppally constituency could see a repeat of the 2016 polls in terms of the two main candidates. CPM district secretariat has chosen Jaick C Thomas again to take on former chief minister Oommen Chandy here.

Adv Anil K Kumar has been suggested as the CPM candidate from the Kottayam assembly seat by the district secretariat.

Both Puthupally and Kottayam are represented by Congress MLAs in the outgoing Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Kollam district

The CPM district secretariat has recommended the name of former MLA late Vijayan Pillai's son Dr V Sujith for the constituency. Vijayan Pillai had won as CMP(A) candidate from Chavara in 2016 and his party had later merged with the CPM.

The party district secretariat also recommended that sitting legislator Aisha Potti be given another chance in Kottarakara. Otherwise state secretariat member K N Balagopal and DYFI state secretariat member S R Aun Babu will be considered for the seat.

In Eravipuram only the name of sitting MLA M Naushad has been recommended. The names of Minister J Mercykutty Amma and party area secretary S L Sujikumar's figure on the Kundara shortlist.

Pathanamthitta

CPM district secretariat has given the nod for fielding sitting MLAs Veena George from Aranmula and K U Janeesh Kumar from Konni for another term. The fate of Raju Abraham, MLA, as the candidate for the sixth time from Ranni is yet to be known. The party decided not to give up the Ranni seat for Kerala Congress (Mani).

Ernakulam

Sitting MLAs Antony John (Kothamangalam), K. Maxi (Kochi) and M Swaraj (Thrippunithura) are likely to be in the electoral fray again. The candidate for Kalamassery will be decided only after the UDF takes a call on fielding sitting legislator Ibrahim Kunju again.

Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council secretary Shaji George is considered for either Ernakulam or Thrikkakkara constituencies.

Manu Roy, who had contested in the 2019 Ernakulam assembly bypoll, is also being considered for the same seat.

Malappuram

CITU state vice-president and former MLA V Shashi Kumar, former Perinthalmanna municipal chairman M Mohammad Salim and former chairman of Malappuram municipality K P Mohammad Musthafa are being considered for Perinthalmanna constituency by the CPM. Though former Indian football star U Sharaf Ali's name is being discussed for Eranad, being a CPI seat, the decision will be taken only after discussions between the two parties.

Pallikal former panchayat president P Mithun is being considered for Wandoor and T K Rashid Ali for the Mankada seats. For the Kondotty seat NRK businessman K P Sulaiman Haji and DYFI state committee mmber P Jiji are front-runners.

LDF independent V Abdu Rahman who won from Tanur last time is being considered for Tirur.

Wayanad

Wayanad district secretariat has recommended the name of sitting MLA O R Kelu for the Mananthavadi seat again. In Bathery, CPM is keen on fielding Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary M S Vishwanathan who is reportedly upset with the Congress leadership. If he cannot be wooed over to the LDF side, CPM have the choice of municipal chairman T K Ramesh or Poothadi panchayat member A M Prasad.

Palakkad

Sitting MLAs K Babu (Nenmara), K D Prasannan (Alathur), P Unni (Ottapalam) and P K Sasi (Shoranur) figure in the list of probable candidates. Minister A K Balan's wife and former director of health services Dr P K Jameela and former district panchayat president Shanthakumari are being considered for the Tharoor constituency.

The likely choices for the other assembly seats in the district are: Palakkad - C P Pramod, Kongad - DYFI district president P P Sumod, Thrithala - M B Rajesh or P Rajesh, Malampuzha - district secretary C K Rajendran or A Prabhakaran.

Kasaragod

In Thrikkaripur, CPM district secretary M V Balakrishnan is being considered in place of sitting MLA M Rajagopalan. CPM state committee member C H Kunhambu is likely for Uduma. Their names have been recommended by the district secretariat.

V P P Musthafa and K R Jaynand figure on the Manjeshwaram list.

The names chosen by the district secretariats of the party need to be vetted and endorsed by the CPM's state-level body. Till then the names chosen so far are provisional.