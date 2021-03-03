BJP forms election committee for Kerala polls, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in it

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala BJP on Wednesday constituted a 16 member state election committee for the April 6 assembly polls, with 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who joined the party recently, being one of them.

However, senior leader and state vice president Shobha Surendran's name was missing from the list.

BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement that the committee was constituted with the permission of the party's national president J P Nadda.

Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.

Mahila Morcha state president Nivedita Subrahmanian also found a place in the committee.

The panel also has some special invitees, including the party's in-charge C P Radhakrishnan and his deputy Sunil Kumar.

Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro, had formally joined the BJP on February 25 in the presence of Union Minister R K Singh at a function at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district when the 'Vijay Yatra' led by Surendran reached there.

(With inputs from PTI)