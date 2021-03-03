Slight dip in new COVID-19 cases in Kerala; 2,765 fresh infections, TPR drops to 4.64 per cent

Thiruvananthapuram: After recording over 3,000 daily fresh infections last week, Kerala saw a slight dip in cases reporting 2,765 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the infection count to 10,67,044.

On Monday (1,938) and Tuesday (2,938) also the numbers reported were less than 3,000.

As many as 4,031 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,16,515.

The active cases touched 64,131, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 59,646 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.64 per cent.

With 15 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,241.

Of the positive cases, 21 were health workers, while 70 had come from outside the state and 2,493 infected through contact. The source of infection of 181 among them is unknown.

Four people who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, 99 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (1) were confirmed with COVID-19 so far. Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here, joining the bandwagon of his counterparts in Odisha and Bihar in getting the shot.

Later, he urged people to take part in the drive without any hesitation and criticised those involved in spreading rumours and misinformation against taking the shot.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 399 (380 through contact)

Ernakulam- 281 (262)

Malappuram- 280 (265)

Thrissur- 242 (235)

Kottayam- 241 (228)

Kollam- 236 (232)

Alappuzha- 210 (201)

Pathanamthitta- 206 (184)

Thiruvananthapuram- 158 (113)

Kannur- 128 (89)

Kasaragod- 109 (94)

Palakkad- 101 (45)

Idukki- 91 (86)

Wayanad- 83 (79)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 382

​​Kollam- 561

Pathanamthitta- 361

Alappuzha- 112

Kottayam- 272

Idukki- 46

Ernakulam- 509

Thrissur- 307

Palakkad- 111

Malappuram- 405

Kozhikode- 605

Wayanad- 128

Kannur- 180

Kasaragod- 52

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,98,672 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,91,739 are under home or institutional quarantine and 6,933 are in hospitals.

683 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,16,50,019 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.