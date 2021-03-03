How to register online for COVID-19 vaccination | A quick guide

People aged above 60 years and people aged between 45 and 59 but with underlying conditions can register on the CoWin portal (https://www.cowin.gov.in, https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/register) or Arogya Setu app for COVID-19 vaccination. They can also go to a vaccination centre and register directly.

Watch this video to know the registration steps:

You have to furnish basic details about you as recorded in a photo identity card. You can expect an OTP (one-time password) check to prove authenticity. You would be able to see the list of vaccination centres and the time slots available. Vaccination is free of cost in government hospitals in Kerala. Many private hospitals in the state also offers vaccination at Rs 250.

See the list of hospitals and vaccination centres:

• Government Hospitals

• Private COVID Vaccination Centers (PMJAY Empaneled)

• CGHS COVID Vaccination Centres

You can book an appointment at any of these centres. When you register, you create an account. You can register four persons with a single mobile phone number but you have to fill in identity card numbers for each one of them.

You can make changes in the registration data or appointment details until the time of vaccination. Once the registration is completed, you will be given a token that can be downloaded. You will also receive a text message on the registered mobile phone number. When you book for the first doze of vaccination, you will also be given an appointment for the second doze.

Be sure to carry your Aadhaar card or any other photo-affixed recognized identity card. If you belong to the 45-59 age group with underlying conditions, you have to submit at the vaccination centre a co-morbidity certificate signed by a recognized doctor. The onus is on the patients to prove that they are in need of the vaccine because they are in the risk group. The risk group includes heart patients and those with cancer, kidney and liver ailments, diabetes, stroke, sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia.

If you have any further doubts, call Disha helpline 1056

Vaccine registration help guide: