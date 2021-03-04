Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

COVID-19: 2,616 new cases in Kerala on Thursday, 4,156 recover

COVID vaccination to be held 4 days a week in Kerala, new centre in TVM Medical College
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2021 06:08 PM IST Updated: March 04, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,616 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 10,69,660.

As many as 4,156 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,20,671.

The active cases touched 44,441, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during a press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 63,041 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.15 per cent.

With 14 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,255.

Of the positive cases, 20 were health workers, while 76 had come from outside the state and 2,339 infected through contact. The source of infection of 181 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 345 (325 through contact)

Kollam- 258 (253)

Thrissur- 248 (241)

Ernakulam- 228 (207)

Kottayam- 224 (218)

Alappuzha- 223 (217)

Thiruvananthapuram- 222 (147)

Kannur- 204 (154)

Malappuram- 171 (158)

Pathanamthitta- 126 (118)

Kasaragod- 121 (106)

Wayanad- 89 (82)

Palakkad- 81 (42)

Idukki- 76 (71)

COVID-19 in Kerala

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 223

Kollam- 262

Pathanamthitta- 320

Alappuzha- 226

Kottayam- 531

Idukki- 62,

Ernakulam- 627

Thrissur- 357

Palakkad- 81

Malappuram- 322

Kozhikode- 558

Wayanad- 97

Kannur- 303

Kasaragod- 187

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,89,112 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,82,469 are under home or institutional quarantine and 6,643 are in hospitals.

680 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 1,17,13,060 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.