Govt bans illegal constructions on patta land

Kochi: The government has banned constructions on assigned (or patta) land, that are in violation of the Land Assignment Rules, across the state.

The Local Self Government Department has issued an order that the building permit would be approved only after checking the possession certificate to ascertain for what purpose the land was assigned.

The Revenue Department also issued an order that the village officer should check whether the land was given for any specific purpose and record that on the possession certificate. The government has submitted the copies of the orders in the Kerala High Court.

The patta land should be used only for farming, housing and related purposes, as per the rules. The building permit would be issued from now on only after checking the information recorded in the possession certificate issued by the revenue authorities. This would affect the permit applications for carrying out constructions for small-scale industries.

The Revenue Principal Secretary had issued the order on December 2. Following this, the Principal Secretary of the Local Self Government Department issued the order on February 22. The order was sent to all panchayat, municipality, and corporation secretaries for further action.

The Supreme Court and the High Court had issued strict instructions on taking steps to prevent illegal constructions on the assigned land. A contempt of court plea was filed, stating that the government still did not take any action. The government submitted the orders issued by the Secretaries of Revenue and the Local Self Government Departments in reply to this. State attorney K V Sohan appealed to the court to close the case as the orders have been issued.