5 ministers not to contest in Kerala Assembly polls?

Thiruvananthapuram: Five ministers are unlikely to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala, Manorama News reported.

The CPM state secretariat has reportedly decided against fielding E P Jayarajan, Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, A K Balan and C Raveendranath. However, E P Jayarajan could be considered for organisational responsibility, sources indicated.

The general opinion is that the two-term norm should be strictly followed. This would be made mandatory for MLAs as well. Raju Abraham and A Pradeep Kumar are also unlikely to contest, according to TV reports. The state committee will decide on who all should be given an exemption.

The party is considering to field Health Minister K K Shailaja from Mattannur, which is Jayarajan's constituency. Jayarajan had made it clear earlier itself that he would not contest the polls, if he was not allocated Mattannur.

Based on the party's directive that Shailaja should be allocated a safe seat in the Kannur district, the district secretariat suggested to field her in the Mattannur constituency.