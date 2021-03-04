Woman lays honeytrap masquerading as sub collector, dupes Rs 17 lakh

Thrissur: A young woman who honey-trapped a middle aged man masquerading as sub collector and robbing him of Rs 17 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh, was arrested by Thrissur city police in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Dhanya Balan, 33, who is a native of Thrissur and a permanent resident of Noida was nabbed by the police. She was arrested for cheating the insurance company officer after trapping him through nude pictures that she had taken.

The woman had introduced herself to the insurance officer masquerading as sub collector trainee who has been transferred to Thrissur.

She summoned him to flats and hotel rooms after making the official believe that she would take insurance for a big amount and laid the trap. The woman shot nude pictures with him and threatened to send the photographs to his family members. Through such threats she took Rs 17 lakh cash and gold.

The official filed a complaint with Thrissur Commissioner R Aditya following which police initiated a probe. Crime Branch SP P Sasi Kumar found that Dhanya was in Noida.

A team comprising shadow police SI N G Suvrit Kumar, ASI Jayakumar, senior CPO T V Jeevan, CPOs M S Ligesh, Pratibha, Priya arrested Dhanya.