COVID-19: Kerala's fresh cases, test positivity rate continue to fall

Thiruvananthapuram: Continuing with the declining trend in new daily infections in recent days, Kerala on Friday added 2,776 new COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 10,72,436.

Reflecting the turnaround, the test positivity rate further fell to 4.20, marking over 1 per cent slide since last week. The rate had stood at around 10 per cent at the beginning of last month.

As many as 3,638 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,24,309.

The state has been reporting significantly higher number of recoveries than new cases since the past several days, helping the active case pool drop steadily.

The active cases dropped to 43,562 on Friday, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 66,103 samples were tested.

With 16 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,271.

Of the positive cases, 10 were health workers, while 66 had come from outside the state and 2,504 infected through contact. The source of infection of 196 among them is unknown.

No person, who returned from the UK, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

So far, the total number of infected among the UK returnees stood at 98.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 358 (contact cases – 331)

Malappuram - 298 (288)

Ernakulam - 291 (273)

Thrissur - 283 (279)

Kollam - 232 (230)

Alappuzha - 207 (196)

Thiruvananthapuram - 190 (140)

Kottayam - 185 (175)

Pathanamthitta - 183 (159)

Kannur - 175 (133)

Kasaragod - 125 (115)

Idukki - 93 (87)

Palakkad - 89 (36)

Wayanad - 67 (62)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 337

Kollam – 156

Pathanamthitta – 388

Alappuzha – 307

Kottayam – 313

Idukki – 75

Ernakulam – 561

Thrissur – 308

Palakkad – 131

Malappuram – 196

Kozhikode – 377

Wayanad – 117

Kannur – 223

Kasaragod - 149

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,80,107 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,73,736 are under home or institutional quarantine and 6,371 are in hospitals.

660 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 1,17,79,163 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, one more regions has been converted into hotspot and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 357 in the state.